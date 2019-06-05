Sandbag locations for Hancock County, MS

Bay St. Louis, MS – Bring your own shovel, and the Hancock County EMS will provide the sand and the bags.

Here’s a list of sand bag locations for residents worried about possible flooding in Thursday’s expected heavy rain:

Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln/Delisle Rd.

Old Hancock country complex, 3068 Longfellow Dr.

Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road

Daimondhead City Hall

Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street

West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street

For more information, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942.