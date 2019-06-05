× New Orleans suspends parking restrictions and encourages residents to prepare for heavy rain

NEW ORLEANS – Residents are encouraged to prepare for heavy rainfall and potential flooding through Friday, June 7th.

A flash flood watch will be in effect in New Orleans tonight through Thursday evening.

Parking restrictions on neutral grounds and sidewalks will be suspended beginning at 6 P.M. today and will remain suspended until 10 A.M. on Friday, June 7.

Residents are reminded not to block intersections or streetcar tracks.

To reduce risk of street flooding, do not park in front of or on a catch basin.

Residents are also encouraged to prepare homes and neighborhoods for heavy rain by removing debris from gutters and downspouts and cleaning in front of catch basins to help rain get to the drain.

During heavy rain, drivers should caution around areas prone to significant street flooding, like streets under bridges and overpasses.

The New Orleans Police Department will ticket motorists who drive faster than five miles per hour on streets with standing water.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected across the New Orleans region through Friday, some of which could cause heavy rainfall leading to flooding in low-lying areas and areas of poor drainage.

Rainfall totals between two to six inches are expected across the area with locally higher amounts possible through Saturday afternoon.

The greatest threat of flooding in the metro area is currently forecast to be on Thursday, June 6 with a “slight” to “moderate” risk of excessive rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is monitoring the weather and is in close communication with the National Weather Service.

The Department of Public Works has and will continue to clean and unclog catch basins, as well as flush drain lines in flood-prone areas.

Call 3-1-1 to report catch basins that are not fully functioning. Residents should avoid lifting a catch basin lid or inserting anything into a catch basin.

The Sewerage and Water Board is also preparing for the incoming weather.

The drainage system has 116 out of 120 pumps available for service, as well as all five turbines, frequency changers and other redundant power sources, such as the Electro-Motive Diesel generators.

Pump stations will be fully staffed and the operations team will be prepared to respond to the rain as circumstances dictate.