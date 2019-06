× Man dies in Marrero overnight fire.

MARRERO, LA.– According to the State Fire Marshal, a man is dead after being trapped inside of a burning home in the 400 block of Avenue A.

Another person inside the home was able to escape.

The Fire Marshal says that the blaze started around 1:00 A.M. and the Marrero Harvey Volunteer fire company responded to the call.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the Jefferson Parish Coroner will determine the the 60-year-old male victim’s cause of death.