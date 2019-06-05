× Man convicted of sex offense allegedly reoffends day after sentence

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KSHB) — One day after a judge sentenced a man for secretly recording women in dressing rooms, that same man may have committed a similar crime.

Anthony DeLapp, 33, was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center around 6 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for breach of privacy.

Court documents weren’t immediately available Tuesday night.

DeLapp was previously charged with one count of breach of privacy for secretly taking photos of two people at a Forever 21 store at Oak Park Mall in 2017.

DeLapp pleaded guilty last week to the charge as part of a plea agreement that resulted in him serving no jail time.

As part of the plea agreement, DeLapp was sentenced to 18 months probation and must undergo sex offenders treatment. He is banned from Oak Park Mall and isn’t allowed to have contact with the victims or their families.

DeLapp is scheduled to be arraigned on his most recent arrest Wednesday afternoon.