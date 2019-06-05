LSU Outfielder Antoine Duplantis Selected in MLB Draft by New York Mets

Posted 2:21 PM, June 5, 2019, by

(Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU senior outfielder Antoine Duplantis was selected Wednesday on Day 3 of the 2019 MLB Draft. Duplantis was chosen in the 12th round (pick No. 358) by the New York Mets. Duplantis, a native of Lafayette, La., is LSU’s all-time leader in hits (354), games played (267), at-bats (1,098) and triples (16).

A 2019 second-team All-SEC selection, he is batting .319 (86-for-270) this season with eight doubles, three triples, 11 homers, 64 RBI, 61 runs and six stolen bases. Duplantis is No. 6 in the SEC in hits this season with 86 and he is No. 4 in RBI with 64. He has produced 26 RBI in LSU’s last 25 games.

Duplantis hit .357 (5-for-14) in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional with three RBI and four runs scored, and he batted .304 (7-for-23) in the SEC Tournament with two doubles, one triple, three RBI and five runs.

He launched the game-winning three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning at Arkansas on May 11; the dinger erased a 2-0 deficit and lifted the Tigers to a 3-2 victory. The win ended the Tigers’ five-game losing streak, and beginning with that victory, LSU has won 10 of its last 13 games.

Duplantis hit .538 (7-for-13) in the Ole Miss series (May 3-5) with one double, one homer, six RBI and three runs. He was 5-for-6 in Game 3 of the Ole Miss series with one double, a three-run homer, five RBI and two runs scored.

He hit .563 (9-for-16) in the Florida series (April 18-20) with seven RBI and three runs scored, and he batted .583 (7-for-12) in three games at Mississippi State (March 28-30) with two homers, two RBI and six runs scored.

Article courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.