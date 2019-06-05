× LSU Catcher Saul Garza Selected in MLB Draft by Kansas City Royals

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU sophomore catcher Saul Garza was selected Wednesday on Day 3 of the 2019 MLB Draft. Garza was chosen in the 32nd round (pick No. 949) by the Kansas City Royals. Garza, a product of Edinburg, Texas, was voted the Co-Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional after hitting .500 (6-for-12) with two doubles, six RBI and three runs. He was named to the SEC All-Tournament Team after hitting .474 (9-for-19) with four doubles, one RBI and two runs.

On the year, he is hitting .309 (42-for-136) with 10 doubles, five homers, 27 RBI and 20 runs. Garza is batting .484 (15-for-31) in LSU’s eight postseason games (SEC & NCAA combined) with six doubles, seven RBI and five runs.

He has raised his batting average from .188 on April 23 to .309 entering the NCAA Super Regional. He is hitting .417 (30-for-72) since April 23 (20 games) with seven doubles, four homers, 15 RBI and 13 runs.

