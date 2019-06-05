Love it, Like it, Hate it: Croutons
Croutons add texture and flavor to a salad, but most croutons also add a hefty dose of salty white carbs. But with a little creativity, there are plenty of other ways to add interest and crunch to a salad. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, Molly shares some of the best and worst ways to top your next salad!
LOVE IT!
- Marzetti Whole Grain Croutons
- Snappea Crisps
- Other “crouton” options include roasted nuts like pecans & walnuts, crunchy kale chips, or even beet chips.
LIKE IT!
- Whole grain blend croutons (blend of white + whole grain flours)
HATE IT!
- Croutons – pretty much any + all: white bread, salt, oil
- Tortilla Strips, tri-color: Corn flour, oil, salt, red 40, blue 1, blue 2.
###
Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.