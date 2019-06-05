× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Croutons

Croutons add texture and flavor to a salad, but most croutons also add a hefty dose of salty white carbs. But with a little creativity, there are plenty of other ways to add interest and crunch to a salad. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, Molly shares some of the best and worst ways to top your next salad!

LOVE IT!

Marzetti Whole Grain Croutons

Snappea Crisps

Other “crouton” options include roasted nuts like pecans & walnuts, crunchy kale chips, or even beet chips.

LIKE IT!

Whole grain blend croutons (blend of white + whole grain flours)

HATE IT!

Croutons – pretty much any + all: white bread, salt, oil

white bread, salt, oil Tortilla Strips, tri-color: Corn flour, oil, salt, red 40, blue 1, blue 2.

