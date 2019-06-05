× Heavy rain threat on the way

Large areas of rain will be moving across the Gulf states over the next few days bringing locally heavy amounts to southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service through Thursday evening, although that time frame could be extended.

A large trough will be moving slowly across the lower Mississippi River valley. As it does so moisture will be flowing up from the south creating areas of rain that will move through over the next several days.

While it won’t be raining constantly through the weekend, there will be waves of rain that move through over the next several days. Areas of locally heavy rain within those could produce 1-2 inches of rain in a short amount of time. This could potentially lead to street flooding.

Remember to avoid driving through flooded streets if you come upon them.