Go Joe: Scheuermann honored for 1,000th victory at Delgado Community College

Delgado baseball coach Joe Scheuermann achieved a milestone this season, and Wednesday night the College hosted a celebration in his honor.

Scheuermann captured his 1,000th victory this season, as the Dolphins won the Region 23 District title.

Scheuermann said his players deserve credit for the victories.

Scheuermann has led the Dolphins to the Junior College World Series 4 times. He was inducted into the Junior College baseball coaches National Hall of Fame last month in Grand Junction, Colorado.