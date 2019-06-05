× Flash Flood Watch Issued!

Scattered showers & thunderstorms rolling across Southeastern Louisiana and South Mississippi this evening.

All of the area is within a Flash Flood Watch from ntil 7PM Thursday. Widespread 2-4 inches of rainfall is likely, with a few of our high-resolution forecast models indicating localized 6+ inches of rainfall possible in spots. Clear out your storm drains & don’t park in a low-lying area. The good news? High temps will trend cooler today through Saturday with high temps in the mid-upper 80s to near 90. Rain chances remain elevated into Saturday before drying trend begins Monday-Wednesday of next week,