Dynamic Duo: Bush, Colston join Saints Hall of Fame, former Governor Blanco is contributor

The Saints Hall of Fame has two new members, both from the draft class of 2006, and both key contributors to the 2009 Super Bowl champions.

Running back Reggie Bush, and wide receiver Marques Colston, the first and last picks of the Saints 2006 draft, were announced at a press conference Wednesday afternoon at the Saints facility. Former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco was named the recipient of the 2019 Joe Gemelli “Fleur de Lis” award for her contributions to the Saints.

Bush had 4,982 all-purpose yards for the Saints and scored 33 touchdowns in 60 career games for the Saints. In five NFL playoff games with New Orleans, Bush scored six touchdowns. He was the second pick in the NFL draft out of the University of Southern California.

Colston, was pick number 252 in the 7th round out of Hofstra. He played in 146 NFL games, all with New Orleans. Colston had 711 receptions, and 72 touchdown grabs. He is the club’s all-time leader in catches, receiving yardage, receiving touchdowns, total touchdowns, and tied for first with 28 100 yard receiving games.

All 72 of Colston’s touchdown receptions were thrown by Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Blanco was instrumental in the massive renovation of the Superdome after the building suffered severe damage during Hurricane Katrina. She lobbied the Louisiana legislature to approve funding and fast track repairs.

The building re-opened less than 13 months later, as the Saints defeated the Falcons 13-3 on a Monday night.

Bush and Colston will be inducted, and former Governor Blanco recognized formally in ceremonies October 25th thru the 27th, in conjuction with the Saints home game against the Arizona Cardinals.