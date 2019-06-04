Would you eat it? Fancy’n’Cheap Mac’n’Cheese!

Posted 5:47 PM, June 4, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Today, Test Kitchen Taylor took on the challenge of making a fancy man and cheese on a budget! Here's what she came up with, and trust me, it's delish!

Fancy'n'Cheap Mac'n'Cheese
2 boxes Kraft Macaroni and Cheese

Cheese Sauce:
4 Tbsp butter
1 cup milk
1 cup shredded Gruyere cheese
1/2 cup shredded Port Wine Cheese
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp mustard powder
salt & pepper to taste

Topping:
1/3 cup Italian bread crumbs
4 Tbsp butter, melted

Preheat over to 400 degrees
Boil salt water and cook macaroni for 8 minutes
Drain and make cheese sauce
Melt butter and combine with milk and powdered cheese sauce (you might have to add a splash more milk)
Added in shredded cheeses
Once combined, add in garlic and mustard
Add macaroni to cheese sauce and pour into 8 x 8 baking pan
Top with bread crumbs and melted butter
Bake at 400 for 15 minutes or until golden and bubbly

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!

