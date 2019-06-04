Would you eat it? Fancy’n’Cheap Mac’n’Cheese!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Today, Test Kitchen Taylor took on the challenge of making a fancy man and cheese on a budget! Here's what she came up with, and trust me, it's delish!

Fancy'n'Cheap Mac'n'Cheese

2 boxes Kraft Macaroni and Cheese

Cheese Sauce:

4 Tbsp butter

1 cup milk

1 cup shredded Gruyere cheese

1/2 cup shredded Port Wine Cheese

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp mustard powder

salt & pepper to taste

Topping:

1/3 cup Italian bread crumbs

4 Tbsp butter, melted

Preheat over to 400 degrees

Boil salt water and cook macaroni for 8 minutes

Drain and make cheese sauce

Melt butter and combine with milk and powdered cheese sauce (you might have to add a splash more milk)

Added in shredded cheeses

Once combined, add in garlic and mustard

Add macaroni to cheese sauce and pour into 8 x 8 baking pan

Top with bread crumbs and melted butter

Bake at 400 for 15 minutes or until golden and bubbly

