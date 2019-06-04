Slidell Police: Don’t call us when Taco Bell runs out of taco shells

SLIDELL – A Taco Bell in Slidell ran out of taco shells yesterday, and one distraught potential customer thought it best to involve the police.

The Slidell Police Department, however, didn’t exactly agree with that assessment.

“Somebody called in to complain that the Taco Bell on Gause Boulevard ran out of both hard and soft taco shells,” reads a post on the SPD’s official Facebook account. “While this is truly a travesty, the police can’t do anything about this.”

The reported taco travesty falls into the category of “we can’t make this stuff up,” according to the SPD.

“Hopefully, they are replenished in time for Taco Tuesday!” the post reads.