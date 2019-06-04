× Richardson Makes Appearance No. 2 on The Bowerman Watch List

Baton Rouge, La. – Freshman sensation Sha’Carri Richardson made her second career appearance on The Bowerman Watch List on Tuesday afternoon two days before she begins competition at the NCAA Championships on Thursday night as the first day of women’s competition is Thursday.

Each of the 10 athletes on the pre-NCAA outdoor championships list are regarded as the best in the nation in track and field. Richardson remains as the only freshman on the list this deep in the season on the women’s side.

To no surprise, Richardson only bolstered her Bowerman resume at the NCAA East Prelims when she clocked a 10.99 in the 100 meters to become the fastest freshman in NCAA history. Her 10.99 tied USC’s Twanisha Terry’s 10.99 from a year ago. The 10.99 is also a 2019 U20 world lead, 2019 world overall No. 2, the sixth-fastest in LSU history, the fourth-fastest U20 athlete in world history, and No. 2 on the all-time U.S. women’s U20 list.

Richardson will lace up the spikes in the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, and 4×100 meter relay this week in her home state of Texas. The native of Dallas ran a wind-aided 10.91 (+4.3) earlier this year on this same exact track at the Texas Relays in March.

Richardson has won six of the eight individual races this outdoor season. She owns wins in the 100 meters at the Texas Relays, where she ran a 10.91 with tailwind of 4.3mph, and the LSU Invitational (11.06/+2.4). She took third in the 100 meters at the LSU Alumni Gold with a wind-aided time of 11.12 (+2.8) and she finished behind two professionals, Aleia Hobbs (10.83) and Crystal Emmanuel (11.03). Her latest and greatest win in the 100 meters was her first-career individual SEC title when she won with a wind-aided 11.00 in the finals at the conference meet. In the 200 meters, she owns wins at the Hurricane Invitational (22.99), LSU Invitational (22.78) and SEC Championships (22.57/PR). Her two NCAA season best legal marks of 10.99 in the 100 meters and 22.57 in the 200 meters makes her one of only two freshmen in all of the land to have NCAA top-10 times in these events; the time of 10.99 ranks No. 2 and the 22.57 is No. 8.

Article courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department.