× LSU Pitcher Zack Hess Selected on Day Two of MLB Draft by Detroit Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior right-hander Zack Hess was selected Tuesday on Day 2 of the 2019 MLB Draft. Hess was selected in the seventh round (pick No. 202) by the Detroit Tigers.

Hess, a product of Forest, Va., has worked both as a weekend starter and as a closer for LSU during his three-year career. This season, he is 4-5 with a 4.63 ERA and two saves in 18 appearances (10 starts), recording 82 strikeouts in 70 innings.

He has an 18-12 career record in 65 appearances (32 starts) with a 4.39 ERA, six saves and 272 strikeouts in 223.1 innings.

Hess was the winning pitcher in Sunday’s NCAA Baton Rouge Regional championship game, as he worked the final three innings and limited Southern Miss to one run on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

He fired four shutout relief innings last month versus Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament with two walks and five strikeouts.

Hess delivered a superb starting performance on March 22 at Georgia, as he blanked the Bulldogs through eight innings, scattering eight hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.

Article by LSU Sports Information Department.