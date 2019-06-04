LSU Pitcher Todd Peterson Selected on Day Two of MLB Daft by Washington Nationals

(Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior right-hander Todd Peterson was selected Tuesday on Day 2 of the 2019 MLB Draft. Peterson was chosen in the seventh round (pick No. 213) by the Washington Nationals. Peterson, a product of Lake Mary, Fla., is 5-2 with a 3.83 ERA this season in 28 appearances (one start). He has worked 44.2 innings, recording three saves and 40 strikeouts.

Peterson is 9-6 with a 4.14 ERA during his three-year LSU career, recording 99 strikeouts in 126 innings with nine saves in 74 appearances (nine starts).

Peterson earned a win and a save in last month’s SEC Tournament, working 4.1 innings and allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts. He made two appearances in LSU’s final regular-season series versus Auburn, allowing one run on two hits in 4.2 innings with four strikeouts.

Peterson recorded a brilliant relief effort on May 11 to earn a win at Arkansas, working four shutout innings and limiting the Razorbacks to one hit with two walks and three strikeouts.

From April 3-23 of this season, he worked 12.1 consecutive innings over seven appearances without allowing an earned run, giving up only three hits in that period.

