LSU Pitcher Todd Peterson Selected on Day Two of MLB Daft by Washington Nationals

LSU Pitcher Todd Peterson Selected on Day Two of MLB Draft by Washington Nationals

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior right-hander Todd Peterson was selected Tuesday on Day 2 of the 2019 MLB Draft. Peterson was chosen in the seventh round (pick No. 213) by the Washington Nationals. Peterson, a product of Lake Mary, Fla., is 5-2 with a 3.83 ERA this season in 28 appearances (one start). He has worked 44.2 innings, recording three saves and 40 strikeouts.

Peterson is 9-6 with a 4.14 ERA during his three-year LSU career, recording 99 strikeouts in 126 innings with nine saves in 74 appearances (nine starts).

Peterson earned a win and a save in last month’s SEC Tournament, working 4.1 innings and allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts. He made two appearances in LSU’s final regular-season series versus Auburn, allowing one run on two hits in 4.2 innings with four strikeouts.

Peterson recorded a brilliant relief effort on May 11 to earn a win at Arkansas, working four shutout innings and limiting the Razorbacks to one hit with two walks and three strikeouts.

From April 3-23 of this season, he worked 12.1 consecutive innings over seven appearances without allowing an earned run, giving up only three hits in that period.

Article courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department.