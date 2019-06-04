× Jefferson Parish School Board to vote on renaming school after Tom Benson

KENNER, LA – The Jefferson Parish School Board will vote on Wednesday, to change the name of Roosevelt Middle School, to Tom Benson School.

District 9 board member Sandy Denapolis-Bosarge’s second reading moves that the school be named after the late owner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, businessman, and philanthropist Tom Benson.

Currently a middle school that serves students in grades 6-8, Roosevelt is one of nine JP Schools that have been converted to a PK-8 for 2019-20.

Pending board approval, this will be the first public school named after Mr. Benson.

JP Schools Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley and JPSB President Larry Dale met with Gayle Benson and representatives from her organization to get her blessing to name the school after Mr. Benson.

Roosevelt is welcoming new leadership, faculty, and students as part of its PK-8 expansion for 2019-20.

The renaming did not come from any financial contributions on the part of the Bensons.

Renaming the school after Mr. Benson will help provide new energy for the new school.

Mrs. Benson expects this to be a world-class school, and the district is confident she will consider support for any specific need at the school and that the school will have access to professionals throughout the Saints and Pelicans organization for key initiatives: from players for pep rallies and award days to executives for career days.