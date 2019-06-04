How you can get LSU Super-Regional Tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The LSU Tigers advanced to the Super-Regional series which will take place this weekend. Season ticket holders had until yesterday afternoon to RSVP for their super seats.

Public ticket sale information could come as early as this morning after all of the Super-Regional sites are formally announced at 7 a.m.

On Sunday, LSU claimed their 24th NCAA Regional title, making this their 14th Super- Regional appearance. Some note it as commendable because the format was only created in 1999.

The Tigers are set to take on Florida State University who has made 17 Super- Regional appearances in the 21 year format. The Noles beat out FAU and UGA , winning the Athens Regional this past weekend.

If you're planning on the Grey Market, you better hurry-- they're selling fast! The Super- Regional in Fayetteville, Arkansas sold out in 10 hours yesterday!

Your best bet is to sign up for "GEAUX Mail" for the the latest information straight from the LSU ticket office.

As of this morning, stubhub.com was selling the lowest ticket was for LSU's Super- Regional for $85-- standing room only. If you're looking for a seat, it will cost you a hundred dollars or more.

Super- Regionals is a best out of three game series.