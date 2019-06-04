× Holden woman killed in Livingston Parish crash

HOLDEN, LA.- Shortly after 10:00 pm on Monday, State Troopers began investigating a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 1036 north of LA Hwy 441 in Livingston Parish. The crash took the life of 47-year-old Peggy Hebert of Holden.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Hebert was driving a 2003 Ford Expedition eastbound on LA Hwy 1036. For unknown reasons, the Expedition ran off the roadway to the right.

Upon leaving the roadway, the vehicle entered a ditch and struck a tree bordering the roadway. After striking the tree, the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

Due to the severity of the fire, seatbelt usage is unknown at this time. Hebert suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but an autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner’s office.

This crash remains under investigation.