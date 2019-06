× Deadly double shooting at O’Neal Lane apartments in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – Emergency personnel are responding to reports of a double shooting on O’Neal Lane Tuesday morning, according to WBRZ.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 10:30 A.M. on O’Neal near Norwick Avenue.

Initial reports show two victims, both pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office confirmed it is investigating the incident but could share little more info at this time.

This is a developing story.