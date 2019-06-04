Guns N’ Roses, Post Malone, Beck headline 2019 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

NEW ORLEANS – On Tuesday morning, Voodoo Music + Arts Experience released their much anticipated lineup.

The 2019 fest will take place Halloween weekend, October 25, 26, & 27.

This announcement comes at the same time every year, but this year has been very different,

Voodoo normally sells a select number of tickets just two months after the previous show, but that did not happen as expected.

In fact, the first official Voodoo email was just sent out in May.

Before that email, people across the country were wondering if there would be a Voodoo 2019.

Last year, Voodoo celebrated their 20-year anniversary with a bang.

Now, Voodoo is at the end of a 10-year-contract with City Park, and may be working on securing a new contract, or a new venue.

With the future of the festival so uncertain, fans should definitely not miss this years fest.