What to know about Apple’s big software event

Apple is gearing up to tease the future of its software.

At its annual developers conference Monday, Apple is expected to announce new features and design for the operating systems that run on iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and Apple TVs.

iOS 13 could get a dark mode, improved Siri capabilites and an undo gesture, but we could also see an end to the 18-year old iTunes software on Macs as Apple switches to separate music, TV and podcast apps. Enhanced fitness tools on the iPhone and Apple Watch, as well as a possible update to the Mac Pro, are also expected.

The announcements will kick off Apple’s World Wide Developers Conference, which brings in thousands of developers from around the world who want to learn more about making apps for the Apple ecosystem.

The event, which is held at San Jose Convention Center, will be live streamed on Apple’s site, starting at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.

CNN Business will be there live reporting on each update.