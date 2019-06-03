Virginia Beach gunman’s resignation email hours before mass shooting offers no clues

The gunman who had resigned before killing 12 people at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center sent a brief two-week notice that didn’t seem to foreshadow the massacre that would unfold hours later.

DeWayne Craddock’s last day was scheduled to be June 14, according to a copy of the resignation email sent Friday morning.

He cited “personal reasons” for his resignation.

“I want to officially put in my two (2) weeks’ notice to vacant (sic) my position of Engineer III with the City of Virginia Beach. It has been a pleasure to serve the City, but due to personal reasons I must relieve my position,” Craddock wrote.

In response, a supervisor wrote: “I hope you are able to resolve your personal reasons.”

Virginia Beach officials released the email exchange Monday.

Craddock, a 40-year-old certified professional engineer with the Virginia Beach public utilities department, killed a local contractor and 11 city workers nearing the end of his work day, according to officials.

He died after a lengthy shootout with authorities.

City Manager Dave Hansen said Craddock was not forced to resign. Craddock was in “good standing” and had no ongoing discipline issues, Hansen said.