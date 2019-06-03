This Friday in City Park, ‘June Under the Moon: Celebrate the Dog Days of Summer’

NEW ORLEANS – June Under the Moon, celebrating warm nights and cold beer, will include unlimited rides in the amusement park, give-a-ways, light dinner fare, Tito’s Vodka snoballs, plus open beer bars!

New this year, New Orleans City Park has partnered with the Louisiana SPCA to allow 101 dogs into the park!

Your dog will be able to ride the train with you (but none of the other rides).

Only 101 friendly leashed dogs will be allowed, so get your tickets now!

The event is this Friday, June 7, from 7:30 P.M. to 10:30 P.M. at the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park.

This is a 21+ event. No children are allowed, and IDs will be checked at the gate.

Guests should enter at 7 Victory Avenue.

Tickets are $30/person and $10/dog and can be purchase here.

The Louisiana SPCA will also be on hand with a photo-booth for you and your dog.

They’ll be collecting Pup-Peroni dog snacks and Kong Extreme chew toys.

Please consider bringing one of these donations for the Louisiana SPCA.

They’ll also have adoptable dogs at the event for a doggie meet and greet.

Open Beer Bars include Michelob Ultra, Urban South Brewery, Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Woodchuck hard Cider, and Elysian Brewing Company.

The beer, one hot dog and one serving of jambalaya, and a vodka snoball is included in the ticket price.

Parker’s Pizza will be open for additional food: pizza, snacks, soft drinks, wine, etc. and can be purchased throughout the event.

The event will also feature a bottle concierge. Bring your favorite bottle of wine or champagne, check it in with the wine-tenders – we’ll keep the numbered bottle and you get a numbered wristband, return to the concierge to get a refill.

Petco has generously donated a treat bag for each of the 101 dogs attending the event, and Luzianne will be launching new drink flavors at this event.

Get your tickets now as they are expected to sell out fast!

Rain Date: June 8, 2019

“As with all City Park fundraisers, there is no refund due to rain, power outages, and other unforeseen conditions for this fundraiser. Should the event need to be canceled for any reason, please visit NewOrleansCityPark.com for information. Please keep in mind our events are fundraisers. When possible the event will be rescheduled for the following night. Should that not be possible, no refunds will be given, and we invite ticket holders to consider their ticket as a donation to the Park.”