Parade of Homes comes to the Metro Area

NEW ORLEANS - Snagging home ideas just got a lot easier! Saturday marked the first weekend of the Parade of Homes showcases which displays new architecture in the metro area.

The four-part event features 29 beautiful homes and the best part is, they're all located in pretty popular neighborhoods!

The entire community was invited to the annual event, residents were welcomed residents to see the latest innovations in building techniques. "We're super thankful to be apart of this year's parade oh homes," home builder, Adam told WGNO. "We participate every year and we really enjoy it and we really enjoy getting to have relationships with our clients and getting to see their dreams come-- that's really what this is all about."

Adam's been a home builder for years and one of his latest projects was a customized two-story house equipped with almost anything you can think of, including a home theater! Home owner, Loren selected Adam as her builder; she says she's participating in parade of homes for one reason. "To show off his work because this is a dream come true and he's made our dream come true."

Dreams are also coming true in other homes. "So, I know, every part of the house is my favorite but, this one is one of my most parts, is the master closet!" Kristine Flynn, an interior designer told us.

They say it took about a year to create this million dollar dream for their client and going to Parade of Homes could inspire new home ideas for you. "The parade of homes is extremely helpful for anyone even thinking about remodeling, new construction-- anything! Even if they're just trying to do an outdoor kitchen."

Above all else, Kristen hopes anyone coming to the parade and comes to the homes, take away the sense of caring and effort that put int each one.

Twenty-nine homes were featured throughout the metro area and many of them are still up for sale! Parade of Homes will continue next Saturday at 1 PM.