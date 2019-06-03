NOLA Craft Beer Experience: Doing the brew at Crescent City Brewhouse

NEW ORLEANS-- The craft beer scene has really been brewing up over the last few years.  With that here at WGNO we are offering a cool "NOLA Craft Beer Experience" card for you all to try some great craft beers.

We sent News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez to Crescent City Brewhouse to get a taste of what they offer.  Its the "NOLA Craft Beer Experience."

If you'd like to buy the "NOLA Craft Beer Experience" card, click HERE.

The cost is only $49, and with the beer card you will get two flights of beer which is equivalent to 400 ounces at ten different locations.  It would be a great gift for Dad this Father's Day.

 

