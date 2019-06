× Man killed in New Orleans East shooting

New Orleans – A man is dead following a Sunday night shooting in New Orleans East.

Police say the victim was shot around 10 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Yorktown Drive and Bunker Hill Road.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

30.037168 -89.990505