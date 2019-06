Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's hot.

And it's getting hotter.

Mark Twain said, "everybody talks about the weather, but nobody does anything about it."

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill finds people in the heart of New Orleans who disagree with Mark Twain.

They're talking about the weather.

And they're doing something about it.

And at least one guy is doing it with ICE.