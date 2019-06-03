Guard your geraniums because police are looking for a plant pirate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- June falls during the time of year when people really ramp up the curb appeal of their homes by trimming trees, manuring the lawn, and adding decorative plants.

In Algiers, some of the landscaping work at one home was lost when a thief walked away with it. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Saturday, June 1, at about 2:30 in the afternoon and was recorded by a camera from across the street.

The video shows someone approach a house in the 600 block of Olivier Street and open the gate. Once on the porch, the person picks up two potted plants then leaves. Police say the plants were geraniums with red blooms.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, 400 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.