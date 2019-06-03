× First Round Pick: Tulane’s Kody Hoese picked by the Dodgers in MLB Draft

WGNO- Tulane third baseman Kody Hoese was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2019 MLB Draft. The American Athletic Conference Player of the Year hit 23 home runs this season with a .391 batting average with a .779 slugging percentage and on-base percentage of .486.

Hoese will be the first Tulane first-round draft pick since pitcher Shooter Hunt who went 31st overall in 2008. Kody is the 10th first-rounder joining John Olagues, William Fitzgerald, Frank Wills, Joey Pucell, Jason Fitzgerald, Jake Gautreau, Michael Aubrey and Brian Bogusevic.