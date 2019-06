Watch News with a Twist Mon-Fri June 17-21 at 5 and 6 PM for the Secret Artist Keyword of the Day.

Enter with each day’s Keyword for a chance to win tickets to the 25th Anniversary ESSENCE Festival, July 5-7, 2019 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Official Rules are linked in the Contest form.

To purchase tickets and more information about ESSENCE Festival, Click here for the official website.