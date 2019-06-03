Early season tropical development possible in Gulf of Mexico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A broad area of low pressure is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity over the Bay of Campeche. This system is expected to move slowly northwestward toward the northeastern coast of Mexico or southern Texas over the next couple of days. Right now the National Hurricane Center gives it a 60% chance of development into a classified tropical system.

Regardless of development it does not look like any major tropical issues in terms of wind or storm surge will occur. However tropical moisture and heavy rain will likely move into the lower Mississippi River valley by Wednesday and Thursday.

It is something worth watching though since anything that does develop would likely turn northeast to the Louisiana coast.

At the very least it is a reminder that hurricane season has started. Make preparations now should a storm come your way. As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.