Chefs showing love & support for Leah Chase

NEW ORLEANS-- The Creole Culinary of Queen of New Orleans Leah Chase has passed away at the age of 96. She's the chef at Dooky Chase's Restaurant on Orleans Avenue.

At her restaurant today, folks were dropping off flowers at the front door to show their support and love. One local chef from the restaurant Gris Gris, Blake Johnson stopped by to show his condolences.

"I just wanted to come and pay my respects for her because she is a culinary legend in New Orleans. She's always been an inspiration to me even before I started my cooking career and now that I started cooking too. It just hits home, everything she says, everything she does, such an inspiration," he said.