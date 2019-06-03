Boxed in: LSU defeats Southern Miss, will be home at Alex Box Stadium for Super Regionals

LSU baseball has made a quantum lead forward.

A few weeks ago, the Tigers were on the bubble to be a regional host. Now, they will host a Super Regional after the Tigers defeated Southern Miss 6-4 Sunday night in Baton Rouge. LSU, 40-24, earned its 24th regional title and 14th Super Regional berth since the format was announced in 1999.

Josh Smith led off the bottom of the first with a homer on the first pitch, and then tripled in two more runs.

LSU will play Florida State in the Super Regional. Florida State defeated Georgia twice to win the Athens Regional. The Baton Rouge Super Regional will begin either Friday or Saturday. Details will be announced by the NCAA late Monday.

Southern Miss took a 4-3 lead by scoring three times in the 6th. In the bottom of the 7th LSU scored three times to reclaim the lead.

Here’s a report from WGNO Sports.

Antoine Duplantis now has 354 career hits, two more than previous LSU hits leader Eddy Furniss.