× “Between the Vines” wine dinner series at Copper Vine

NEW ORLEANS – On June 13, Copper Vine will continue its “Between the Vines” wine dinner series with an evening of delicious food and decadent wine.

Copper Vine is located in New Orleans’ Central Business District.

Their “Between the Vines” wine dinner series is happening on Thursday, June 13 from 6:30 P.M. to 9:30 P.M.

The evening will feature a 5-course dinner, and each course will be paired with selections from New Zealand’s Cloudy Bay winery.

The dinner aims to “demystify wine in a fun and relaxed setting,” where guests can enjoy elevated Southern regional cuisine, while interacting with representatives from Cloudy Bay, and Copper Vine sommelier Lydia Kurkoski.

Priced at $135 per person, the all-inclusive pairing menu was created by Chefs Mike Brewer and Amy Mehrtens.

To purchase tickets for the wine dinner, please visit Copper Vine Wine Dinner or call 504-208-5958.

Copper Vine is located at 1001 Poydras Street in the Central Business District.