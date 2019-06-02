VolksFest held in New Orleans this weekend

Posted 3:30 PM, June 2, 2019, by

CITY PARK- This weekend, Volksfest 2019 was held on the banks of Bayou St. John.  This festival offered the opportunity for everyone to be a part of a traditional German festival celebrating the start of summer and all things German at the Deutsches Haus.  There was a taste testing of German and Austrian wines, a walking tour popular in Germany, a maypole dancing, a scavenger hunt, and live music and fun for the whole family.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.