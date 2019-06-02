VolksFest held in New Orleans this weekend

CITY PARK- This weekend, Volksfest 2019 was held on the banks of Bayou St. John. This festival offered the opportunity for everyone to be a part of a traditional German festival celebrating the start of summer and all things German at the Deutsches Haus. There was a taste testing of German and Austrian wines, a walking tour popular in Germany, a maypole dancing, a scavenger hunt, and live music and fun for the whole family.
