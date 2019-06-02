VIDEO: Inside VIP party for season two of Southern Charm New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS-- Season two of the hit Bravo show, "Southern Charm New Orleans" begins tonight.   Last night a VIP party was held at The Fillmore for family and friends of the "Southern Charm New Orleans" cast.

The reality TV show stars News with a Twist host Tamica Lee, as well as Barry Smith, Jeff Charleston, Reagan Charleston, Justin Reese, Jon Moody, Rachel McKenzie, Kelsey Brianne, Robin Barnes, and Reece Thomas.

Season two begins tonight at 8 central time on Bravo.

The show is produced by Vainglorious Productions.

 

 

