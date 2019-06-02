‘Queen of creole cuisine’ Leah Chase talks about her legacy

NEW ORLEANS-- Legendary Chef and restaurateuse Leah Chase, of Dooky Chase Restaurant, died on Saturday, at 96-years-old.
Chase was a local, being born and raised in Madisonville, Louisiana. In the early ’40s, during the segregated Jim Crow era, Chase worked as a server in New Orleans’ French Quarter.
There, she broke New Orleans’ segregation laws by seating black and white patrons together.
She fed presidents and Freedom Riders.
She helped mend the country’s divisions, one meal at a time.
In her seven-decade culinary career, Leah Chase did far more than introduce thousands to Creole cuisine.
In 2015 News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez interviewed Chase for his "Thanksgiving Tales" segment, where she discussed her legacy!