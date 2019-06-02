NFL Youth Football Camp held at Harrell Stadium in Uptown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPTOWN- This Saturday, Saints rookie Devine Ozigbo joined NFL vet and two time Super Bowl champion Anthony Levine Sr. for his annual youth football camp at Harrell stadium in Uptown. They are both determined to bring light and hope to a community that is sometimes overlooked and give kids the experience of a lifetime; all while fighting childhood obesity. It is the camp's goal to address this growing trend by promoting an active lifestyle to today's youth.

"Just coming out and wanna be with the kids and be a positive influence you know, be a mentor and have some leadership just be out here and give somebody let them know that they can make it hear somebody real, you know let them know no-matter what just come out and have fun with these kids," Anthony Levine Sr. says.

Approximately 1/3 Louisiana children are obese or overweight and there are serious medical, psychological and economic costs associated with childhood obesity.