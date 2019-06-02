Jay Gallet from Superior Seafood wins the 2019 Oyster Shucking Contest at Oyster Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOLDENBERG PARK- At this years Oyster Festival was the P&J Oyster Shucking Contest. Our Twist reporter "Wild Bill"

was a judge and witnessed all the action go down. Covered in oyster juice, the competition is decided by the number of Louisiana oysters shucked in two minutes. The six finalists for the competition were decided after a preliminary shucking competition at the Desire Oyster Bar and Royal Sonesta on Bourbon Street. Only one 2 minute heat was held at the Oyster Festival on Saturday.

"There's more oysters consumed than anywhere in the world, anywhere in the world within these 13 mud town blocks; an amazing accomplishment but a testimony to such an amazing sea morsel," Sal Sunseri says.

The winner of the Oyster Shucking Competition was Jay Gallet from Superior Seafood.