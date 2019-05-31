Would you eat it? PB and J Bacon Sliders!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

It's National Burger Day! And if you know our Test Kitchen Taylor, you know she likes to take LBJ and Tamica out of their comfort zone! We're trying PB&J Bacon Sliders.

PB & J Bacon Sliders

1.5 lbs 80/20 ground beef

salt and pepper to taste

4 slices American cheese

4 tbsp grape jelly

4 tbsp creamy peanut butter

4 pieces of cooked bacon

4 hamburger buns

Divide the meat into 4 equal portions. Shape the beef into 4 patties, slightly larger than your buns.

Season each patty with salt and pepper to taste.

Cook burgers on a grill over medium heat for 2-4 minutes on each side or until desired doneness.

Place cheese on top on burgers to melt, then remove from grill.

Spread 1 tbsp of jelly on one side of the bun and 1 tbsp peanut butter on the other side of the bun.

Repeat with remaining buns.

Add burgers to buns and put one slice of bacon, broken in half, on top of each.

