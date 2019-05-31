× Win a luxury home on the Northshore for just $100

MADISONVILLE, La. — Northshore Home Builders Association has teamed up with Raising the Roof for Charity to auction off a luxury home in Madisonville.

The home is located in the Southern Oaks subdivision and has 2400 square feet living space with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

Raffle tickets are $100 each, 7,500 will be sold, and the money will benefit local charities.

“It benefits people that could be your neighbor. They could live right down the street from you. You might not even know they are in need,” says Keith West, an organizer with the Northshore Homebuilders Association.

The first charity that will receive money is the Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West.

The money will also go to New Orleans Mission and North Oaks Foundation.

“I like to tell people that I really hope that everybody that buys a ticket wins, but if you don’t win, at least know that your money is going to three really good causes,” says Keith.

This organization has been doing this project for 25 years and has raised over 5 million dollars for different charities.

To buy a ticket, click here or call 985-882-5002.

The grand drawing is on June 1 at 1:00 p.m.

This year’s home was built by Keith West or West Custom Homes.