Traffic stop in Slidell leads to the arrest of two convicted felons from S. Carolina

SLIDELL, LA – A traffic stop in St. Tammany Parish on Friday morning uncovered nearly nine ounces of heroin, close to four grams of marijuana, and a firearm, and resulted in the arrest of a South Carolina couple.

At approximately 10:30 A.M. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a black Volvo, headed eastbound on I-10 near the I-12 interchange in Slidell.

The vehicle was occupied by the driver, 34-year-old Antonio Fuller and his girlfriend, 31-year-old Asia Gregg, both of South Carolina.

While deputies were speaking with Fuller and Gregg, they both admitted to being in possession of a small amount of marijuana which led to a subsequent search of the vehicle.

That search uncovered 8.6 ounces (244.2 grams) of suspected heroin, 3.7 grams of suspected marijuana and a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun.

As deputies attempted to place Fuller under arrest, he fled on foot, but he was quickly apprehended.

Detectives with the Saint Tammany Parish Narcotics Task Force and agents with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations Team assisted in the arrests.

Fuller was booked and charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS (heroin), possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, and improper lane usage.

Gregg was booked and charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS (heroin), possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.