The CDC used a poppy seed muffin to educate people about the dangers of ticks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention used a poppy seed muffin to prove a point about ticks.

On Wednesday, the agency shared two photos on Facebook of a poppy seed muffin. The first photo simply looked like a delicious pastry, but the second photo – magnified from the original image – revealed some of the seeds were actually ticks.

CDC posted the picture to highlight how small ticks are and how difficult they can be to spot. They also shared a link to some tips for staying safe from ticks before and after you go outside.