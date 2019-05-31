Purse lost in 1957 found decades later inside Ohio school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Thanks to some curious folks on social media, the mystery of a purse lost in 1957 has been solved.

North Canton City Schools said one of their custodians recently came across a purse wedged behind a locker at the middle school, which used to be Hoover High School. Inside was 26 cents, some family photos and membership cards with the name Patti Rumfola.

The district went on to learn through their research that Rumfola was a student there and had graduated in 1961.

However, they had trouble figuring out where she lived now, so they turned to Facebook for help. From there, the post was shared more than 100 times.

It was eventually discovered that Rumfola had passed away when she was 71-years-old.

According to her obituary, she got married after high school, had five children and retired as a school teacher. She was also very involved with her local theatre.

The district tells WJW they are now on a quest to get in touch with her relatives.