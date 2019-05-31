NOPD enforcing summer curfew for juveniles

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is reminding parents and legal guardians that summer curfew hours are in effect beginning Monday, June 3.

Juvenile curfew laws are typically placed to prohibit people 16 and under from being in public without adult supervision during certain hours.

Summer Curfew Hours June 3 – August 31

Sunday – Thursday 9:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

Friday – Saturday 11:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

Eighth District (French Quarter area):

Seven days a week 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

Curfew hours apply to juveniles 16 and under.

Any juvenile under the age of 10 found out after curfew hours will be placed in protective custody.

If a juvenile is in the custody of their parents or legal guardian the curfew does not apply. However, they must remain in their custody at all times.

Teens are not allowed to drive during curfew hours, unless they are with a parent or legal guardian.

Penalties will apply to the parents or legal guardians after a juvenile is picked up for curfew violations three (3) times in a calendar year. At which time, a summons to juvenile court is issued.

The curfew center will open at its new location at the Covenant House located at 611 North Rampart Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70112.

They can be reached at (504) 584-1111.