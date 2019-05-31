× New York Times: Cedric Richmond named Biden campaign National Co-Chairman

NEW ORLEANS – Representative Cedric Richmond has been named national co-chairman for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

The New York Times ran an interview with Richmond this morning announcing his addition to the former vice president’s 2020 campaign.

Richmond, the former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, expressed excitement about his new role.

“My biggest strength is offering political advice and using my political instincts to come up with strategy, and not just strategy in the African-American community,” Richmond said in the NYT interview. “I think the real strength is in the South and other parts of the country.”