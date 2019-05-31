New York Times: Cedric Richmond named Biden campaign National Co-Chairman

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 14: Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) speaks at a press conference on Capitol Hill on February 14, 2018 in Washington, DC. Pelosi and her fellow Democrats addressed the need for heightened security surrounding the nation's voting systems ahead of the 2018 midterms. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Representative Cedric Richmond has been named national co-chairman for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

The New York Times ran an interview with Richmond this morning announcing his addition to the former vice president’s 2020 campaign.

Richmond, the former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, expressed excitement about his new role.

“My biggest strength is offering political advice and using my political instincts to come up with strategy, and not just strategy in the African-American community,” Richmond said in the NYT interview. “I think the real strength is in the South and other parts of the country.”

 

