Montana, the Ball Python, Visits from Audubon Zoo

"Attack of the Bloodsuckers!" Exhibit at the Audubon Louisiana Nature Center

"Audubon Louisiana Nature Center guests are invited to visit this special exhibit to discover the biological wonders of sanguinivores — creatures that eat blood — through encounters with live species and interactive educational features starting May 29 through September 1. Attack of the Bloodsuckers! explores the science of what’s biting you in this skin-crawling installation. The kid-friendly exhibition examines the what, why, when, and how of mosquitoes, fleas, ticks, leeches, and other parasites. Guests can learn why bloodsuckers are important to the ecosystem — and how to keep them out of your system." - audubonnatureinstitute.org

May 29, 2019 - September 1, 2019

Audubon Louisiana Nature Center 11000 Lake Forest Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70127

Hours Walking Trails: Open Daily | 8:00am - 4:00pm Interpretive Center: Wed - Sun | 10:00am - 4:30pm Planetarium: Wed, Thurs, Fri - 2:30pm Sat & Sun - 10:30am/1:30pm/3:30pm or by group reservation Ranger Chats: Mon & Tues - 10:30am/1:00pm

Admission Nature Trails and Interpretive Center: Free Planetarium: Adult: $7.50 non-members / $6.50 members (plus tax) Child: $6.00 non-members / $5.00 members (plus tax) Senior: $7.50 non-members / $6.50 members (plus tax)



Click here for more information about the "Attack of the Bloodsuckers!" exhibit.

Farmers Market at the Audubon Louisiana Nature Center

On the 2nd Saturday of every month, there is a community farmers market at the Audubon Louisiana Nature Center. It features entertainment, family-friendly activities and fresh food and products.

Saturday, June 8, 2019

Audubon Louisiana Nature Center 11000 Lake Forest Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70127

8:30am - 11:30am

Party for the Planet: World Oceans Day

"World Oceans Day is a global day of ocean celebration and collaboration for a better future. It offers guests the opportunity to learn how humans impact our ocean and marine life while enjoying animal care chats and interactive activities from Audubon husbandry staff, educators, and conservation partners. Guests can visit the Entergy table to learn how to earn a World Oceans Day fish badge! This event is included in Aquarium admission and complimentary for Audubon Members." - audubonnatureinstitute.org

Saturday, June 8, 2019

11:00am - 3:00pm

Audubon Aquarium of the Americas 1 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70130

Admission Included in Aquarium admission Free for Audubon Members



Click here for more information about Party for the Planet: Word Oceans Day.