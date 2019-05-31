Montana, the Ball Python, Visits from Audubon Zoo

"Attack of the Bloodsuckers!" Exhibit at the Audubon Louisiana Nature Center
"Audubon Louisiana Nature Center guests are invited to visit this special exhibit to discover the biological wonders of sanguinivores — creatures that eat blood — through encounters with live species and interactive educational features starting May 29 through September 1. Attack of the Bloodsuckers! explores the science of what’s biting you in this skin-crawling installation. The kid-friendly exhibition examines the what, why, when, and how of mosquitoes, fleas, ticks, leeches, and other parasites. Guests can learn why bloodsuckers are important to the ecosystem — and how to keep them out of your system." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
- May 29, 2019 - September 1, 2019
- Audubon Louisiana Nature Center
- 11000 Lake Forest Blvd.,
- New Orleans, LA 70127
- Hours
- Walking Trails: Open Daily | 8:00am - 4:00pm
- Interpretive Center: Wed - Sun | 10:00am - 4:30pm
- Planetarium:
- Wed, Thurs, Fri - 2:30pm
- Sat & Sun - 10:30am/1:30pm/3:30pm or by group reservation
- Ranger Chats: Mon & Tues - 10:30am/1:00pm
- Admission
- Nature Trails and Interpretive Center: Free
- Planetarium:
- Adult: $7.50 non-members / $6.50 members (plus tax)
- Child: $6.00 non-members / $5.00 members (plus tax)
- Senior: $7.50 non-members / $6.50 members (plus tax)
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Farmers Market at the Audubon Louisiana Nature Center
On the 2nd Saturday of every month, there is a community farmers market at the Audubon Louisiana Nature Center. It features entertainment, family-friendly activities and fresh food and products.
- Saturday, June 8, 2019
- Audubon Louisiana Nature Center
- 11000 Lake Forest Blvd.,
- New Orleans, LA 70127
- 8:30am - 11:30am
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Party for the Planet: World Oceans Day
"World Oceans Day is a global day of ocean celebration and collaboration for a better future. It offers guests the opportunity to learn how humans impact our ocean and marine life while enjoying animal care chats and interactive activities from Audubon husbandry staff, educators, and conservation partners. Guests can visit the Entergy table to learn how to earn a World Oceans Day fish badge! This event is included in Aquarium admission and complimentary for Audubon Members." - audubonnatureinstitute.org
- Saturday, June 8, 2019
- 11:00am - 3:00pm
- Audubon Aquarium of the Americas
- 1 Canal St.,
- New Orleans, LA 70130
- Admission
- Included in Aquarium admission
- Free for Audubon Members
