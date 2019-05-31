× Gretna woman leads police on a chase with 3 children in car

GRETNA, LA – Officers with the Gretna Police Department arrested a woman who let three small children out of her vehicle before leading police on a chase.

Around 4 A.M. on Friday morning, Gretna Police responded to the area of Adams and Weidman Streets, in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle and attempted to make an investigative stop.

The driver, later identified as 43-year-old Sandreaka Dixon Antoine, instead fled the scene, starting a police chase.

Reports show Antoine threw a firearm from the vehicle right before crossing the Mississippi River Bridge.

Officers say the vehicle had no regard for citizens, other vehicles, or traffic signals while fleeing.

Officers pursued the vehicle for 13 miles, before it came to a brief stop.

That’s when officers say three small children exited the vehicle, and Antoine fled again, this time, on foot.

With the help of a K-9, Antoine was apprehended.

Further investigation led police to determine Antoine attempted to shoot the lock off of the closed business of Dale’s Towing, in an attempt to gain entry.

Antoine was arrested and is being charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, convicted felon with a firearm, child desertion, aggravated flight, resisting arrest, attempted burglary, criminal damage to property, outstanding warrants from Jefferson Parish, and falsifying public records by initially using her sister’s name.