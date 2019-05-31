Dazed, wanted man found in car trunk at auto auction

Posted 10:37 AM, May 31, 2019, by

A Dodge Challenger Hellcat that arrived at a Pennsylvania auto auction Thursday came with an unwanted extra—a dazed felon from the Bronx.

The man was found in the trunk of the vehicle by a worker at Manheim Auto Auction, around 90 miles west of Philadelphia, CBS Philadelphia reports.

“I opened the trunk to take a trunk picture, and there was a guy in there,” employee Darren Leeds tells LancasterOnline. He says he ran to get the man water because “he wasn’t moving a whole lot.”

The Challenger was in a load brought from the New York City area that morning.

Police identified the man as Leon Cyheime Parks, a 25-year-old fugitive wanted for parole violations and weapons offenses. He was taken to the county jail after being treated in a hospital.

Police say Parks isn’t cooperating with investigators and won’t say how he ended up in the trunk. (Read more strange stuff stories.)

More From Newser:
Cops Thought He Killed His Parents. He Was Dead All Along
Here’s What Scott Peterson Looks Like Now
You’re All Going to Die,’ Cruz Laughs in Chilling Video

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.